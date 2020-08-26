MedicCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $24,907.34 and $8.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

