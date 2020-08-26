Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 7.3% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,125,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,022. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

