MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 70.7% against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.33 million and $169,989.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00128100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.01683432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00194629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00154161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,115,376 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.