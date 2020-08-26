Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Trading Up 5.1%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 235,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 272,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $289.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

