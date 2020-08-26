Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Trading 25.8% Higher

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET) shares traded up 25.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.97. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.74.

Metalore Resources Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

