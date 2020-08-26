Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Trading Up 18.2%

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX) was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,027,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 252,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

