MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Reaches $38.04 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $38.04 million and approximately $479,844.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00031836 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 49.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00750539 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 123.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.01526326 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,622,721 coins and its circulating supply is 10,391,458 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

