Mixin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.68 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Mixin has a market cap of $89.71 million and $1.68 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $173.23 or 0.01521609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,841 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.