Modern Water (LON:MWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Modern Water (LON:MWG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.28) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Modern Water stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Modern Water has a 12-month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.43.

About Modern Water

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

