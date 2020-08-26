Monarch Gold (TSE:MQR) Trading Down 1%

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSE:MQR) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 577,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 599,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 million and a PE ratio of 67.86.

About Monarch Gold (TSE:MQR)

Monarch Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the McKenzie property and the Swanson property advanced projects; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac properties; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other five promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

