Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 5.8%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $232.56 and last traded at $228.84. Approximately 1,064,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,117,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,079,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mongodb by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mongodb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mongodb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mongodb by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

