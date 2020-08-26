Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 2,822,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,693,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.