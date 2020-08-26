Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.22. 2,142,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,391,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

The firm has a market cap of $339.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,536. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

