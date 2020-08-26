NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.66-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. 6,520,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.74.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

