Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Netflix by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,033 shares of company stock worth $116,444,190. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.68. 146,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,649. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.23 and a 200 day moving average of $425.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

