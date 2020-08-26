New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 7.5%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 7,962,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,414,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGD. TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

