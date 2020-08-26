New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Cut by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises 5.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $881,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after buying an additional 285,868 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,605,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 548,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 620,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.28.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

