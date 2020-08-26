New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 0.9%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.14 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The stock has a market cap of $76.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.58.

About New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

