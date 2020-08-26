NEXT (NET) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $1.07 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00508645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003237 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

