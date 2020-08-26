NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $9.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $281.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Argus increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

