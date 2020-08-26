NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Trading Down 12%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) dropped 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 2,680,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 528,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

NNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Get NN alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in NN by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NN by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,143,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 72,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.