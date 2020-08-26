NOIA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $480,038.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.52 or 0.05580384 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,691,985 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

