NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $554,673.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.67 or 0.05580740 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049184 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,691,985 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

