Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.88. 844,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $254.25. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.43.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

