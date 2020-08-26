Norinchukin Bank The Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $57,338,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 691,361.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,825,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,224,000 after buying an additional 1,825,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,906. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.