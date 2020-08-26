Norinchukin Bank The Has $41.38 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.82. 3,176,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

