Norinchukin Bank The Has $73.06 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,391 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.2% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nike were worth $73,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth $289,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nike by 56.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 34.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in shares of Nike by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 67,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,356 shares of company stock worth $28,789,215. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.53. 4,467,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,907. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

