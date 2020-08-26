Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 672,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $789,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 45.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 301,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 998,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. 7,462,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,125,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 177.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

