Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.08. 6,125,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.