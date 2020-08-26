Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.70. 6,237,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

