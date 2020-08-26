Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,614 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.