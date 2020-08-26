Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,836 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. 7,441,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,008,147. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.