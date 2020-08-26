Norinchukin Bank The Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $55,403,421 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

