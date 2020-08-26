Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.72. 35,536,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 37,000,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 445.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,552.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

