NULS Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003943 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00129467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.52 or 0.01699930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00193346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,611,681 coins and its circulating supply is 98,534,783 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.