NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Trading Up 0.5%

NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

