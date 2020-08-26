Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.28 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004403 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $180.28 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00128390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01683588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00193348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,137,273 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.