ODEM Market Cap Reaches $8.99 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, ODEM has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $259,191.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.27 or 0.05573728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00048987 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

