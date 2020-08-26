Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.90. 388,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 741,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

