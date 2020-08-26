Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Up 7%

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $226.08 and last traded at $224.14. 2,055,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,856,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.22 and its 200-day moving average is $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

