Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $63.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

