Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Opus has a market cap of $270,231.53 and approximately $239.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.01674357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00194401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00151783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

