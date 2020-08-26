Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Reduced by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 7,425,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

