Orbs (ORBS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $470,587.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and approximately $470,587.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.01668637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,837,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

