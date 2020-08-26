Orbs Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $614,063.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and $614,063.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00129399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.71 or 0.01699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000864 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00154443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,837,554 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

