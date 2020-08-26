Origo (OGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Origo token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Origo has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $1.21 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.15 or 0.05587705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00050195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

