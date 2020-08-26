OST (OST) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Coinsuper and Binance. OST has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $491,834.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, IDCM, Coinsuper, Upbit, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

