Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) Shares Down 15.6%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (CVE:BKM) was down 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 million and a P/E ratio of -27.14.

Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

