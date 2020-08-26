Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.
The company has a market cap of $631.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.63. Pact Group has a twelve month low of A$1.26 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of A$2.92 ($2.09).
Pact Group Company Profile
