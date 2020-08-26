Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a market cap of $631.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.63. Pact Group has a twelve month low of A$1.26 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of A$2.92 ($2.09).

Pact Group Company Profile

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

