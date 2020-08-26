PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.65

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 11053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

